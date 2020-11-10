In Numbers: MI, Rohit, Boult Rewrite History Books in IPL Final

The Mumbai Indians put in a commanding performance with both the bat and bowl against Delhi Capitals in Dubai to win a record breaking fifth title. Not just that they become the first team after MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to defend their title 2011.

While the campaign wasn’t the best for Rohit Sharma, he led from the front in the final and Trent Boult reminded the Delhi Capitals what they had missed out on.

Mumbai, who won by five wickets, made quite a few records their own during the course of this game. Here’s a look at 10 interesting records that resulted from the final.