I Should’ve Walked Instead of Suryakumar: Rohit Sharma

One of the most influential factors for Mumbai had been the trade from Delhi off Trent Boult. The New Zealander finished the season with 16 wickets in just the powerplay and took three in the final too. He finished with a total of 25 wickets, two behind bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah.

“I think a lot of credit goes to the people who worked behind the scenes - often they go unnoticed. Our work started long before the IPL started, and we wanted to make sure we filled the gaps in previous seasons.”

“I had to find the balance to get the best out of them. I'm not someone who can run behind them with a stick, and it's important to instil confidence in the players.”

“Krunal, Hardik and Pollard have done their job for a long time, they know their roles. Rahul missed out today, and we need to make sure we put an arm around him and assure him that he didn't do anything wrong and that it was a tactical move.”