Great Achievement for Delhi to Reach IPL Final: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Shreyas Iyer said that while winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title would have been a step up for them, reaching the final for the first time in the tournament history is a great achievement.

"It's been a great journey. I'm very proud of my boys. It's not a small feat to reach the final. It was a great achievement. Winning the IPL is something more -- one step ahead. We'll come back stronger and see to it that we win the trophy," said Iyer in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I would just like to tell fans that you've been great support through the season."