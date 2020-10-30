‘Fairytale Continues’: Varun Takes Tips From MS Post CSK-KKR Game

Owing to his stupendous performance, the architect-turned-cricketer has even found a spot in India's T20I squad set to face Australia in December.

On Thursday evening, KKR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs in the ongoing Indian Premier League were severely dented after they failed to defend the 173-run target against CSK.

CSK, having 10 points from 13 games, will play their final match of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. KKR, on the other hand, have 12 points from 13 matches, and will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.