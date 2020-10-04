We Believed We Were in the Game Till the Final Over, Says Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) batsman Eoin Morgan felt that they expected scores around 200 when they came to Sharjah and they weren't far off from the target, after his side’s loss to Delhi Capitals on Saturday, 3 October.

When asked about what went wrong for their bowlers, Morgan said, “I don’t think a lot went wrong. I think that when you come to Sharjah you’re always going to expect a score of 200-plus in a game and potentially they got, you know, a couple of boundaries too many but we were still in the game until the 20th over, so maybe it was a 220 wicket.”

Delhi Capitals scored 228 runs in their 20 overs, with KKR’s every bowler going above 11 runs per over at least (except Andre Russell, who gave just 29 runs in his 4 overs).