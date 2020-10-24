IPL 2020: Early Swing Makes Captains Kohli, Pollard Change Plans

The wickets in the UAE being used for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 matches are supporting enough swing to force captains to make changes to their pre-match plans on the field of play itself.

As the tournament enters its business end, captains are now willing to go for pace bowlers who can exploit the early movement instead of saving them for the middle or late overs.

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli changed his plan immediately after Chris Morris's first over against Kolkata Knight Riders on October 12 and gave the new ball to seamer Mohammed Siraj ahead of off-spinner Washington Sundar who had shared the new ball in earlier games. Mumbai Indians skipper Kieron Pollard did the same on Friday night.