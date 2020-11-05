Early Sunset These Days in UAE Has Made Chasing Easier: Tendulkar

Drop in temperatures due to early sunset these days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has given an advantage to the teams batting second in the Indian Premier League (IPL), says cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

While in the early part of the tournament, teams batting first had the advantage as the ball swung more in the second innings, teams batting second began to have an advantage due to wet ball as the tournament progressed.

"The tournament started exactly six weeks ago. If you compare the temperature then to what it is today, it is completely different. On average, it would have dropped down by five or six degrees. Now that is quite a bit. Also if you look at the shadows, the sun positioning is different. Sunset timing is different and all these things affect the pitch," Tendulkar said in a video posted on his Twitter account.