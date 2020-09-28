IPL 2020: Don’t Compare Samson With Dhoni, Say Gambhir & Sreesanth

The right-handed batsman had scored 74 runs off just 32 deliveries in Royals' first match of IPL 2020 which his side won against Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs.

Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador Shane Warne had praised Samson and said it was shocking to see that a talent like Samson is not a part of Team India across all formats.

"I have said for a long time and I think Sanju Samson is probably one of the most exciting players I have seen for a long time. I am surprised that he is not playing all forms of cricket for India," Warne had said in an Instagram live session done by the Royals before Sunday's game.

"He is that good. He is an absolute champion, he has got all the shots, quality and class. So, hopefully, he has a consistent year and helps Rajasthan Royals lift the IPL trophy and I hope to see in him Indian colours in all three forms of cricket," he had added.

Samson has so far represented India in just four T20Is in which he has amassed 35 runs in total.