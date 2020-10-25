Didn’t Bowl Well, Gave Too Many Boundary Balls: Kohli After Loss

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said that their bowlers didn’t hit the areas consistent enough and gave too much width to the Chennai Super Kings batsmen, after his side’s 8-wicket loss on Sunday.

Speaking in the post-match interview, Kohli said, “What you saw in the second innings wasn’t a true representation of how the wicket was. I don’t think we hit our areas consistently enough and [we gave] too many boundary balls, too many balls with a lot of width.”

Talking about the score 145/6, which they got, Kohli said that it was a good score on that slow and tough Dubai pitch as they were eyeing somewhere around 150.