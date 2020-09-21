IPL Debutant Padikkal & ABD’s Half-Tons Help RCB Post 163/5 vs SRH

Debutant Devdutt Padikkal and the experienced AB de Villiers scored brilliant half-centuries to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post 163/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, 21 September.

T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma picked up a wicket each at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Put into bat, the RCB were off to a flying start as openers Padikkal and Aaron Finch scored 53 runs in the first six overs of powerplay. Left-handed Padikkal in particular displayed explosive batting skills as he used almost every opportunity to pick up boundaries and was more aggressive of the two.