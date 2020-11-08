IPL 2020: Delhi Elect to Bat vs Hyderabad in Knockout Game

Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and elected to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

SRH captain David Warner said that opener/wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha remains out with a torn hamstring. It means that they go into the match with the same team that beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in the Eliminator.

DC, meanwhile, have dropped opener Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Daniel Sams and brought in Shimron Hetmyer and Praveen Dubey.