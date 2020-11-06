Delhi Planned Well But Bowlers’ Execution Was Miles Off: Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting acknowledged that his team’s bowlers, normally on the money, were miles off in the final five overs against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.

Ponting said that his side will have to really dig deep to make it to the IPL final. Delhi will play the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday and the winner of that game will face Mumbai Indians in the final.

“It was mainly the execution through our first few overs, the first over went for 15-16, so you are on the back foot pretty much straight away there. We did fight our way back into the game.