Delhi Capitals Captain Shreyas Iyer Fined After Loss Against SRH

Shreyas Iyer, captain of the Delhi Capitals, has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during his side's 15-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.