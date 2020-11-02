IPL Points Table: DC Beat RCB, But Both Teams Qualify For Playoffs

A comprehensive team effort from the Delhi Capitals saw them return to winning ways in their final league stage game against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Delhi won the game by six wickets with one over to spare, ensuring they’d finish second with 16 points while RCB came in third on 14.

Ahead of the final league game, fourth placed Kolkata Knight Riders (14 points) would be hoping for a favour from table toppers Mumbai Indians on Tuesday when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 points), who are fifth on the table.