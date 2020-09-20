Stoinis’ 21-Ball 53 Helps Delhi Capitals Post 157/8 Against KXIP
Marcus Stoinis smashed two sixes and three boundaries in the final over to help Delhi Capitals post 157/8.
Marcus Stoinis smashed two sixes and three boundaries in the final over to help Delhi Capitals post a decent 157/8 against Kings XI Punjab in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Sunday, 20 September.
Mohammed Shami finished with 3 for 15 in 4 overs, Sheldon Cottrell picked up two wickets while Ravi Bishnoi managed to take his first IPL wicket at the Dubai International Stadium.
After KXIP won the toss and opted to field, Delhi Capitals lost Shikhar Dhawan early after a mix-up in the middle resulted in him getting run-out for a duck in the second over.
Shami picked up two wickets in four balls, reducing DC to 13/3 at the end of four overs. Prithvi Shaw was caught out by Jodran for 5 and Shimron Hetmyer, by Mayank Agarwal, for 7.
Captain Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant somewhat managed to steady DC’s ship. However, spinner Ravi Bishnoi removed Rishabh Pant for 31 (off 29 balls), putting an end to the 73-run stand.
Iyer (32-ball 39) followed him back in the next over after getting caught out by Jordan off a delivery by Shami.
Axar Patel managed to add just 6 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin, who was KXIP captain last season, was caught out in the deep by Shami for a six-ball four.
Stoinis smashed a fiery 21-ball 53 which featured seven boundaries and three sixes. He was run-out on the final ball of the innings but a no ball helped Delhi add another three runs to their total.
