Won’t Be Complacent, We’ll Focus on Ourselves Against SRH: Mishra

"We have a good rhythm to our game and are high on confidence. It doesn't mean we are complacent. We are fully focused on our planning and giving our best tomorrow on the field. Certainly won't be taking them lightly.”

Amid talks of Kane Williamson returning to the line-up for the opponents on Tuesday, Mishra said his team will be prepared to tackle that challenge as well. "There is always planning involved for the whole team. As I said, we don't take anyone lightly -- we have our plans in place for bowlers and batsmen -- and it will be similar for him (Williamson) as well," expressed the 37-year-old.

Mishra, who is IPL's second highest wicket-taker with 157 wickets in 148 matches, made his first appearance of the season last Friday against Chennai Super Kings and produced a wily performance to put his team into a commanding position with economical figures of 0-23 off his four overs.

Tuesday's match will also be the first time the Shreyas Iyer-led side steps foot onto the Abu Dhabi stadium and Mishra believes they might get a slower wicket as compared to Dubai. "I think the pitch there might support batting. From what we've seen, it is a bit slow and that means batsmen get time to play their shots. The batsmen do have a slight advantage so bowlers will need to plan well, and we will certainly do that as well."