IPL 2020: Raina’s Absence a Major Concern for CSK, Says Jones

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's absence will be a major concern for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts Saturday, 19 September, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), believes former Australian cricketer Dean Jones.

Raina, who has played 193 games for CSK – accumulating more than 5,000 runs – last month opted out of IPL 2020 due to "personal reasons". He had travelled with the team to the UAE, but has since returned to India in a controversial manner.