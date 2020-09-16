IPL 2020: Raina’s Absence a Major Concern for CSK, Says Jones
Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones believes that Raina’s absence is a major setback for the CSK.
Indian cricketer Suresh Raina's absence will be a major concern for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts Saturday, 19 September, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), believes former Australian cricketer Dean Jones.
Raina, who has played 193 games for CSK – accumulating more than 5,000 runs – last month opted out of IPL 2020 due to "personal reasons". He had travelled with the team to the UAE, but has since returned to India in a controversial manner.
"Raina's absence is a major concern this time and he is in the top five run getters in IPL," said Jones while speaking on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.
"He is a left hander and plays spin very well, and the weakness for CSK could be that majority of their players are right-handed batsman,” he added.
“They need some left handers or they could get stuck, particularly if they are playing to leg-spinners and the ball is going away,” Jones added.
According to the cricketer-turned commentator, a lot will now depend on skipper MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming in order to "gel the team" together in the absence of Raina and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, when they start their tournament campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.