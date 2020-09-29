DC vs SRH Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?
The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC), high on confidence after two wins on the trot, will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the only team without a point, in the 11th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, 29 September.
While DC will aim for a hat-trick of wins, the David Warner-captained SRH would aim to register their first win of the season, having lost two of their previous outings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Here is everything you need to know about the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH):
When will the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?
The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 29 September. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) being held?
The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Which channel will broadcast match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?
The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?
The live streaming of match between Delhi Capitals (DC) andSunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Match?
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH): David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav
(With inputs from IANS)
