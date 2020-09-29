DC vs SRH Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC), high on confidence after two wins on the trot, will be up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), the only team without a point, in the 11th match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, 29 September.

While DC will aim for a hat-trick of wins, the David Warner-captained SRH would aim to register their first win of the season, having lost two of their previous outings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here is everything you need to know about the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH):

When will the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 29 September. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.