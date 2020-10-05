DC vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?
The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
It will be a battle between equals when two top IPL teams, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), square-off at the Dubai International cricket stadium on Monday, 5 October.
Both teams have six points each, but on net run rate DC were ahead of RCB till the start of the Mumbai Indians-SunRisers Hyderabad match on Saturday. Both Mumbai and Hyderabad had four points each before their game began, and by the end of their match, the equation on the points table could alter.
Delhi and Bangalore are fresh from wins on Saturday. While the Virat Kohli-led RCB side thrashed Rajasthan Royal (RR), the Shreyas Iyer-captained DC defeated KKR by 18 runs.
Both contests saw their respective skippers leading from the front. After three below-par shows, Kohli regained his touch and played a fantastic unbeaten 72-run knock, helping his side register their third win of the league.
Similarly, Iyer's blitzkrieg (unbeaten 88 off 38) propelled DC to a massive 228/4 against KKR before their bowlers defended the target to set up their third win.
Here is everything you need to know about the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB) IPL 2020 match:
When will the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB)begin?
The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 5 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB) being held?
The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB) will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
Which channel will broadcast match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB)?
The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB)?
The live streaming of match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers (RCB) IPL 2020 match?
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers and Parthiv Patel (w-k), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe (w-k), Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa
Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (w-k), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav
(With inputs from IANS)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.