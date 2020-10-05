DC vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

It will be a battle between equals when two top IPL teams, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), square-off at the Dubai International cricket stadium on Monday, 5 October.

Both teams have six points each, but on net run rate DC were ahead of RCB till the start of the Mumbai Indians-SunRisers Hyderabad match on Saturday. Both Mumbai and Hyderabad had four points each before their game began, and by the end of their match, the equation on the points table could alter.

Delhi and Bangalore are fresh from wins on Saturday. While the Virat Kohli-led RCB side thrashed Rajasthan Royal (RR), the Shreyas Iyer-captained DC defeated KKR by 18 runs.

Both contests saw their respective skippers leading from the front. After three below-par shows, Kohli regained his touch and played a fantastic unbeaten 72-run knock, helping his side register their third win of the league.