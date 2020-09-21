IPL: Mayank Agarwal on KXIP’s Loss to Delhi Capitals in Super Over

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday, 20 September, proved why T20 cricket is the most exciting format of the game. Just the second match of the season, and the tie between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab headed into a Super Over.

Bowling first in the Super Over, Delhi's South African pacer Kagiso Rabada kept his cool to snare two wickets and concede just a couple of runs to KL Rahul's team.

Chasing, Delhi easily hunted down the three-run target to start their campaign with a thrilling victory.

Earlier, KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal's heroics (89 off 60) went in vain, as his team failed to overhaul the 158-run target in 20 overs, and the contest entered the Super Over. Mayank's knock contained seven boundaries and four sixes.