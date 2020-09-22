‘It Was a Bizarre Game For Us’: Warner Post SRH’s Loss to RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner conceded that Yuzvendra Chahal's final over of his spell proved to be the turning point, as his side lost their opening IPL 13 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 runs.

SRH bowlers came out with a decent bowling attack to restrict RCB on 163/5 in their allotted 20 overs and then during the course of the chase, they seemed to be in control with Jonny Bairstow (61) and Manish Pandey (34) stitching a 71-run partnership after Warner's early dismissal.

However, Chahal picked up the wicket of Pandey and Vijay Shankar in his final over and caused a major batting collapse for SRH who eventually fell short of the target by 10 runs and were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs.