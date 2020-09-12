Piyush Chawla to Banton: 8 Dark Horses to Watch Out For in the IPL

Every season of the IPL throws up a number of cricketers who impress with their temperament, skills and ability under pressure. Though they are not the biggest names, they play pivotal roles for their respective franchises and earn applause for their street-smartness and consistency.

While cricketers like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Andre Russell steal away all the attention, others like Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Rana often go unnoticed despite executing their roles to perfection.

We look at one under-rated player from each team who can steal the show and play a crucial role in the upcoming season of the league.