Cummins, Morgan Lead KKR to Victory Over RR, Twitter is all Praise

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals needed their most influential and top players to lead them on to big wins on Sunday night. However, it was the KKR outfit with Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins who ended the weekend smiling.

Rajasthan Royals with Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Steve Smith fell well short in a pressure game and were handed a heavy 60-run defeat in their final league game.

While the result keeps the two-time champions KKR in the hunt as they climb to fourth on the points table, the Royals finished bottom of the pack.