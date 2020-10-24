IPL: CSK Spinner Imran Tahir Shares Tips With RR’s Ryan Parag

While things may not have gone their way in this season's Indian Premier League, the ageing Chennai Super Kings' players are not shying away from digging into their wealth of experience and sharing it with the youngsters from other teams.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who has featured in just one of the 11 matches that CSK have played, on Friday shared bowling tips with Rajasthan Royals' 18-year-old Ryan Parag.

Parag, who was part of the India U-19 team that won the World Cup back in 2018, is also a leg-spinner.