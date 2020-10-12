Struggling CSK Face SRH Again, Look to Keep Playoffs Hope Alive

Three-time champions Chennai Super kings (CSK) now have no choice but to deliver to keep their play-off hopes alive when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, 13 October.

Despite being termed as one of the most successful teams in the history of the cash-rich league, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has been completely off-colour so far, suffering five defeats in seven games.

CSK have never missed the play-offs in the seasons they have played – barring the the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the Supreme Court banned them following the 2013 IPL betting scandal. But looking at the present circumstances, the Yellow Brigade's journey ahead seems difficult.