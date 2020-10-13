CSK vs SRH Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2020 Match?
Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Three-time champions Chennai Super kings (CSK) now have no choice but to deliver to keep their play-off hopes alive when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a return fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, 13 October.
Despite being termed as one of the most successful teams in the history of the cash-rich league, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has been completely off-colour so far, suffering five defeats in seven games.
CSK have never missed the play-offs in the seasons they have played-barring the the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the Supreme Court banned them following the 2013 IPL betting scandal. But looking at the present circumstances, the Yellow Brigade's journey ahead seems difficult.
CSK batters will have to tighten their belts for Tuesday's contest as the SRH bowling attack has been quite effective so far.
SRH's T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed have been doing well despite the absence of experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Spinner Rashid Khan has led the bowling attack with aplomb, giving away runs at a miserly rate.
Here is everything you need to know about the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match:
When will the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?
The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 13 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match betweenChennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) being held?
The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Which channel will broadcast match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?
The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?
The live streaming of match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)? will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2020 match?
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi
