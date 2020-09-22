IPL: Dhoni Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl (Again) vs Smith’s Rajasthan

Steve Smith is back on the cricket field as his Rajasthan Royals start their IPL 2020 campaign in Sharjah vs Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni has won the toss in Game 4 and much like in the tournament-opener, he has elected to bowl first. One change for the team as Dhoni said Ambati Rayudu is ‘not 100 percent’ and has been replaced by Ruturaj Gaekwad who joined the CSK camp just a few days back after recovering from COVID-19.