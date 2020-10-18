IPL 2020: Struggling CSK, Rajasthan Royals Clash in Must-Win Game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have a chance to jump out of the bottom three of the IPL table when they face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday, 19 October. Both sides are on six points and CSK are one place above RR on sixth because of their superior net run rate.

CSK's top order of Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu showed they have regained their touch in recent matches, while Ravindra Jadeja was also quite handy with the bat in their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

However, the form of captain MS Dhoni could be a cause of concern. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has not been able match up to the lofty standards he has set over the years with the bat this season. With 3,994 runs from 169 games, Dhoni is also the leading run-scorer for his side.