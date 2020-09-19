Dhoni Wins Toss, Puts Mumbai Indians in To Bat in IPL 2020 Opener
CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and put defending champions Mumbai Indians in to bat in the IPL 2020 opener.
Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi are last year finalists CSK’s four overseas players while Mumbai Indians have filled their slots with Quinton de Kock, Keiron Pollard, James Pattinson and Trent Boult.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that he too would have opted to bowl.
On his decision to bowl first, Dhoni said, “In the late evening you get dew. They water the wicket to keep it good condition, so it tends to be tacky at the start.”
Mumbai Indians and CSK were last year’s finalists, and when asked if the team would be looking to get revenge for the in their last meeting, he said, “Being a gentleman's game you don't think about revenge, you think about the mistakes you made.”
This is Dhoni’s first competitive cricket match since India's semi-final exit against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup.
Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings: M Vijay, S Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), R Jadeja, S Curran, D Chahar, P Chawla, L Ngidi
