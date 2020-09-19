Dhoni Wins Toss, Puts Mumbai Indians in To Bat in IPL 2020 Opener

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and put defending champions Mumbai Indians in to bat for the opening match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi.

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi are last year finalists CSK’s four overseas players while Mumbai Indians have filled their slots with Quinton de Kock, Keiron Pollard, James Pattinson and Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said that he too would have opted to bowl.