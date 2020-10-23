From 43/7, CSK Crawl to 114/9 vs Mumbai Courtesy Curran’s Fifty

Dhoni and Jadeja added 18 runs together before Boult struck again, getting the latter caught out for 7, marking the first time ever that CSK have lost five wickets in the first six Powerplay overs.

Captain Dhoni (16-ball 16) became Rahul Chahar’s first victim of the day in his first over, edging the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. CSK were 30/6 in 6.4 overs.

Rahul returned an over later and dismissed his cousin Deepak Chahar for a duck. CSK were 43/7 in 8.5 overs.