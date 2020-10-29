MS Dhoni Elects to Bowl vs KKR; CSK Leave Out Faf, Tahir and Monu

Kolkata Knight Riders need a win today, their seventh, to take another solid step into the playoffs.

The Eoin Morgan-led KKR lost their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by eight wickets. This resulted in them losing their fourth place to KXIP due to their inferior net run rate. The two-time champions have been inconsistent throughout this season and would need to tick all the boxes against CSK, who are out of contention but still hold the ability to spoil the party.

CSK, meanwhile, have been been experimenting in their previous two games, handing chances to their bench-warmers. Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form in their previous match and anchored the CSK innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Their bowling was clinical against RCB as they kept the in-form batters under check.

The last time the two sides faced each other this season, KKR had emerged victorious by 10 runs.