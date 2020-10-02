After Long Break, CSK Look to Bounce Back vs Warner’s Hyderabad

An off-colour Chennai Super Kings (CSK), coming back after a six-day rest, will hope for a change of luck when they clash with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL match between wooden-spooners at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday evening.

Both teams are placed at the bottom of the eight-table points table with two points each from three matches. Although there is enough time for the two teams to stage a comeback into the tournament, it is always better to qualify for the play-offs as early as possible - and then try out experiments.

Historically, CSK has dominated their southern India neighbours after winning nine of the 12 games they have played so far.