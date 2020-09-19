What to Watch Ahead of CSK’s IPL Opener - Stats, Dhoni & Spinners

Three titles, eight appearances in the finals and a staggering 100 per cent qualification record to the tournament play-offs -- CSK's overall record in the IPL has been phenomenal. Ahead of the tournament opener which airs on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar, CSK would be keen to avenge their 2019 IPL final loss against the Rohit Sharma-led brigade.

Following are the things which fans can look forward to from CSK in this IPL season:

Dhoni's Grand Comeback

Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings have been synonymous to each other in the IPL, forming a relationship unlike no other in franchise cricket. The veteran leader's contribution to CSK has been no less than heroic, with 871 runs at average of 79.18 during the last two seasons.

Dhoni, who announced his international retirement on Independence Day this year, has not played competitive cricket since India's semi-final exit against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup. So, Dhoni would surely be the cynosure of all eyes.