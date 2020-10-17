Dhoni Scores 3 But Faf, Rayudu, Jadeja Push CSK to 179/4 vs Delhi

Delhi Capitals handed the ball to Tushar Despande for the first over, and in his second IPL game, the 25-year-old removed Sam Curran for a duck as Anrich Nortje took a stunner at the boundary.

From there, opener Faf du Plessis scored a half-century with a single on his 39th delivery and on the very next ball Nortje cleaned up Watson (28-ball 36) to end the 87-run partnership.

Faf was sent back to the hut for 58 (off 47 balls) after Dhawan took a diving catch off Rabada’s delivery. With this wicket, the pacer became the fastest to reach 50 IPL wickets.

Coming in to bat at number five, captain Dhoni could add only 3 runs before becoming Nortje’s second victim of the day.