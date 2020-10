MS Dhoni Drops Kedar Jadhav For Batsman Jagadeesan vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday won the toss and chose to bat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both sides are looking to get back to winning ways. While RCB lost to Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in their previous fixture, CSK lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs.

RCB are playing Chris Morris and Gurkeerat in place of Moeen Ali and Siraj while Chennai have dropped under-fire Kedar Jadhav and brought in N Jagadeesan