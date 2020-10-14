Chennai’s Solid All-Round Show Takes Down Warner’s Sunrisers

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) desperation for a win, after two successive defeats, finally ended on Tuesday as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team registered a 20-run win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The win helped CSK to keep their playoff hopes alive as the team now sits at the sixth spot on the points table while SRH remain at the fifth position in the eight team table. Both CSK and SRH have six matches each left to play in the league phase.