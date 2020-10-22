Struggling CSK Play Mumbai Indians in Do-or-Die Affair on Friday

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) dream of entering the play-offs had almost been dashed but the defeat of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by Bangalore has handed them a ray of hope. CSK would look to capitalise on this when they face a confident Mumbai Indians (MI) in their return fixture in Sharjah on Friday, 23 October.

Languishing at the last spot on the points table with just six points from 10 matches, CSK need to win all their remaining four games and will have to pray that the results of the other matches go in their favour to help them scrape through to the play-offs.

The last time CSK and MI met in the ongoing season, CSK had registered a five-wicket win but since then, things have gone awry for Dhoni's men.