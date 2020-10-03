At the Bottom of Points Table, CSK Look for Win vs KXIP on Sunday

CSK are surely a star-studded side on paper, but so far they haven't lived up to the expectations they have raised. And in such a situation, CSK need to salvage pride when they face KXIP in Dubai.

A lot was talked about Dhoni's batting position but even after he promoted himself to No.5, there was no change in the outcome of the match, as CSK went down by seven runs.

With plenty of talent in every department, CSK have failed to click as a unit, something that is being seen as their weakness.

They made three changes in their last encounter but that, too, couldn't stop them from being at the receiving end. While Dhoni, after a long time, was seen amongst runs with his 47 against SRH, his experienced teammates Shane Watson and Ravindra Jadeja let the team down.

Three-time champions CSK just need a right combination and the moment they attain it, nothing could stop them from giving opposition a tough time, like in the previous years.