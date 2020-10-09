Bowling to Batsman’s Weakness Has Given Me Success: Rashid

Asked if he had any suggestion for the young leggie, Rashid said that he spoke to Samad about varying the line and length and bowl good ones against power-hitters like Pooran, who can clear any boundary with ease.

In the absence of their lead bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, all the SRH bowlers came to the party on Thursday and bundled out the KXIP batting line-up for a meagre 132, with all of them chipping in with the wickets except Samad.

Asked about if his absence will affect their bowling plans, Rashid said that losing Bhuvneshwar was huge as he has been a consistent performer for their team both in the powerplay and at the death, but he said that players like T Natarajan, Khaleel have stepped up and they have enough bowling resources as a backup.

Sunrisers on the back of a 160-run opening partnership, scored 201 runs and Rashid said having a huge total like that on the board takes off the pressure from the bowlers. He applauded both the SRH batsmen, saying Jonny Bairstow and David Warner have been doing well for SRH since the last season and when they both are set it is difficult to stop them.

After the partnership, SRH’s innings tumbles as they could score only 41 runs with the loss of 6 wickets in the last five overs. Asked if the middle-order’s form is a concern, Rashid said that in a format like T20 it happens, sometimes top-order isn’t able to get the runs and middle-order does the job and vice-versa.