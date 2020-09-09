No Pressure of Being Senior SRH Player, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes being the senior bowler of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) he will have to take more responsibility in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he says he is not feeling any pressure and he is looking forward to put up a good performance that will help his side win matches beginning on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Bhuvneshwar, who has taken 109 wickets in 96 games for SRH, said from the UAE: "Well, there's no pressure at all because the team is never dependent on any one player. It's about all 11 guys who contribute. Although being a senior player you always want to take more responsibility, there's no pressure at all.