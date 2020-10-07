IPL: Ben Stokes Pens an Emotional Letter Post Leaving His Family
Ben Stokes said it was hard but a collective family decision that he should do his duty for the job (cricket).
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has penned an emotional letter saying that it was hard to leave his father in such a condition but it was a collective decision of the family with no external pressure.
He wrote that his father was very strong on the responsibilities Ben has and told him that he had a duty to do the job (playing cricket). After talking it over at length, it was the right decision according to his family.
After leaving during the test series against Pakistan midway, Ben Stokes was in New Zealand to be with his ailing father. Ben’s father Ged was diagnosed with Brain Cancer on New Year’s eve.
Stokes didn’t take any further part in the rest of England’s cricketing summer, which also included the limited-overs series against Australia in September. Due to which, there were question marks on his participation in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and no one knew when he would be available. Even Ben Stokes himself wasn’t sure how things were going to pan out.
However, Rajasthan Royals confirmed on Saturday, 3 October, that Ben Stokes was indeed on a flight to Dubai for the IPL. He took to Instagram to post about it, saying “Goodbyes never get easier!”
Ben Stokes, who is still doing his quarantine will be available to play for the Rajasthan Royals after Saturday, 10 October, as confirmed by his RR skipper Steve Smith during the post-match presentation on Tuesday. Stokes’ availability will be a huge boost for the Royals’ side, who have been struggling with their balance and have lost three games in a row.
He added in the letter that it was hard to leave his family in such a difficult time but they have pulled through and all things considered, he is in a good place. He added that when he was there, he was able to put cricket completely behind for five weeks and look after his father when his mom went for work.
He was thankful for the support from his family and friends and will remember how they rallied around each other in tough times and that it will hold him in good stead going forward.
