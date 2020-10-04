IPL 2020: ‘Dubai is Hot,’ Says Stokes Upon Arrival in UAE

In August, Stokes had pulled out of the Pakistan Test series midway in order to be with his family in Christchurch after his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Stokes' arrival in the UAE is a big boost for the Rajasthan Royals as it would add more strength to their batting unit, which is currently heavily dependent on Sanju Samson and Steve Smith. His presence in the team will also provide strength to their bowling unit.

Rajasthan Royals have won two out of the four games they have played so far and are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table. They will next be facing Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 6 October.