Been Crying Out for Performance Like That of Stokes-Samson: Smith

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Steve Smith said that they have been crying out for a day like this where two of their experienced batsmen do the job for the team and get them over the line, after his side’s 8-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians.

“Our batting was sensational. Sanju (Samson) and Stokesy (Ben Stokes) – that partnership was magnificent. That’s what we’ve been crying out for from our experienced players. We haven’t been able to put it together, you know two of us in a game [getting big scores]. One of us might off, or none of us have come off or anything but when you get two players doing it and getting a partnership like that, we know we have a good side.”

Chasing 196, RR lost wickets of Robin Uthappa and Steve Smith by the 5th over when Sanju Samson joined Ben Stokes in the middle. Both took their chances and smashed every MI bowler on their way to the match-winning unbeaten partnership of 152 runs off just 82 balls.