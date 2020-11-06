After IPL, Aussies More Rested Than Indians For Their Home Series

These four will leave the United Arab Emirates for Australia with the remaining six players next Thursday and then undergo quarantine on arrival in Sydney.

Compared to Australia, all 19 members of India's squad for white-ball series played in the IPL and most of them were regular members of their IPL teams.

Unlike Australia's six, 10 members of India's white ball series squad are part of the four teams in the play-offs and they are integral part of the teams.

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, and Yuzvendra Chahal have all played 14 games for their franchises and will most likely play all the games in the play-offs.

Hardik Pandya has played 12 matches and Jasprit Bumrah 13, and both will likely play all games in playoffs for MI.

Among others in playoffs, Navdeep Saini has featured in 12 games for RCB while Shardul Thakur in nine for Chennai Super Kings.