Will Have a Better Idea of Conditions Once IPL Starts: Amit Mishra

DC managed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in seven years last season and Mishra believes his team will again be "putting in all the effort to win matches".

"We are really positive, but in T20 cricket, you know it is hard to promise a win, because all teams are so competitive and have quality players in their ranks. We also have a lot of match-winners in our team, and we will do our preparations according to each team. We cannot underestimate any team, and need to treat everyone equally," he said.