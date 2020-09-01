Kane Richardson Pulls Out of IPL, RCB Replace Him With Zampa

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have roped in Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa as a replacement for Kane Richardson, who has pulled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he is expecting the birth of his first child.

"We are disappointed to not have Kane's skills with us this IPL, as he was certainly on top of his game. However, once we found out Kane and Nyki's baby was due during the IPL, it's an exciting time, and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child," RCB head coach Mike Hesson said.