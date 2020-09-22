IPL 2020: Finch Explains Why AB Didn’t Keep in RCB’s First Match

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch, playing his first game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League revealed why his countryman Josh Philippe was donning the gloves instead of AB de Villiers.

Finch said, “I wasn’t really sure as AB has been doing a bit of keeping [in the training] and Josh (Philippe) also has been working hard behind the stumps,” he said. He guessed that the decision could be a match-to-match situation and also depending upon the opposition. But, he was content that his team finished on the right side.

On the impact of dew, the opening-batsman said that in the training at around 8 (local time) in the night, they experienced it some of it and knew what to expect but it wasn’t that bad. “It was like a cake of soap at the end, and that’s what made a little tough for our bowlers to execute but I thought they stuck to their tasks really well.”