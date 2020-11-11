Tewatia, Stokes, Virat, KL, Surya: 10 Best Knocks of IPL 2020

Rahul Tewatia’s 53 in 31 balls will forever be etched as one of the most memorable knocks of the season due to the come-from-behind carnage that was inflicted. Punjab found themselves in the driver’s seat after scoring 224 in their first innings, and despite RR getting off to a flier, they would have fancied their chances with Tewatia struggling to connect bat to ball. The all-rounder was batting at 8 off 19 at one stage, which only increased the pressure on the players at the other end. His slow-paced innings meant that the equation had reduced to an improbable 51 off 18, and just when fans and critics alike questioned Tewatia’s approach, he smashed five sixes in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell to completely swing the game in his side’s favour.

The last 8 balls that Tewatia faced fetched 36 runs, as he helped his team record the highest run-chase in the IPL. However, more than the result, it was his self-belief and his never-say-attitude even in the midst of tremendous pressure that made the player an overnight success story.