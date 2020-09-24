RCB Win Toss & Opt to Field, Still No Gayle for Kings XI Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Thursday, 24 September.

KXIP skipper said KL Rahul said M Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham will be replacing Chris Jordan and K Gowtham in their side. RCB’s eleven remains unchanged.

Rahul also said that KXIP are waiting for the “right time” to field West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who remains out of the playing XI.

In the matches played between the two teams so far, both have won 12 times each since the IPL began in 2008.