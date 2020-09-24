RCB Win Toss & Opt to Field, Still No Gayle for Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Thursday, 24 September.
KXIP skipper said KL Rahul said M Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham will be replacing Chris Jordan and K Gowtham in their side. RCB’s eleven remains unchanged.
Rahul also said that KXIP are waiting for the “right time” to field West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who remains out of the playing XI.
In the matches played between the two teams so far, both have won 12 times each since the IPL began in 2008.
Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.