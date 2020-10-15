No Place for Kohli, Dhoni in Fantasy Teams Picked by Ex-Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings have not been able to find a spot in the fantasy teams picked up by three former cricketers for the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

The three IPL commentators – West Indies' Ian Bishop, Simon Doull of New Zealand and Michael Slater of Australia – picked their respective teams of the season.

Bishop named Kieron Pollard as captain of his team which included the likes of KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Jasprit Bumrah. Slater, on the other hand, picked Shreyas Iyer as the captain of his side which has players like Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal.

Doull named AB de Villiers as captain of the fantasy team which has players like Varun Chakravarthy and Kagiso Rabada.